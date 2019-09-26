Lane closed after truck crashes into creek

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — One lane of Southport Supply Road SE was closed Thursday night after a pick-up truck drove into Dutchman Creek.

A call came in around 8:00 p.m. for a truck that drove into a creek, according to Trooper Anthony Godwin from the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Godwin says the driver saw a silver or white moped driving at him, so he swerved right to avoid it.

The driver then over-corrected and crossed the center line where he hit a guide wire for a utility pole and drove into the creek.

The driver is okay and has been cited for driving left of center.

The road is now back open.