Man rescued from water in Surf City within days of 2 drownings

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A day after the second drowning on Topsail Island, a man was rescued from the surf in Surf City.

On Monday, Surf City police and fire responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. near the Charlotte Avenue beach access saying bystanders were administering CPR to a man on the beach.

Surf City Police Chief Ron Shanahan said Glenn Ayala was body surfing with his son before it happened. He said Ayala had some kind of head injury. Shanahan said the surf was very rough on Monday.

Chief Shanahan said EMS took over CPR and Ayala regained consciousness. He said Ayala was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

On Sunday afternoon, Topsail Beach Police said a 69-year-old man drowned in New Topsail Inlet.

Last Wednesday, Jerry Thompson, 62, was pronounced dead after being pulled from the ocean near Beach Access Three on North Anderson Boulevard.

WWAY Stormtrack 3 Meteorologists have been reporting rip currents and large surf at area beaches due to Hurricane Jerry off the coast.