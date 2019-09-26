NC detective accused of sending inappropriate messages to rape victims

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) — A Fayetteville Police detective is no longer employed after facing accusations of sending inappropriate messages via social media to rape victims whose cases he worked.

In a dismissal letter obtained by ABC11, the letter was delivered to Officer Paul G. Matrafailo III on May 7, 2019.

Officer Matrafailo had been a part of FPD since July 27, 2009.

Between January 28, 2019, and March 5, 2019, after attending alcohol-substance abuse sessions for four months, Matrafailo was assigned to the Field Operations Bureau / Cross Creek Property and Fraud Unit, per FPD.

On March 5 the department received a complaint that Matrafailo had contacted a sexual assault victim via Instagram. The letter states the officer began a conversation with the woman that she felt was inappropriate, even allegedly making another attempt on March 9.

