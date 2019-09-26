NC Superintendent speaks about new mental health bill for students

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina is getting more serious about the mental health of public school students.

Representatives passed House Bill 75 last week. The bill stands for “School Safety Funds Programs and Reports,” and is aimed at helping students across the state.

North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson spoke at Union Elementary School in Brunswick County Thursday.

He said it’s meant to help students and improve mental health.

Johnson said a mini budget was signed last week. He told WWAY money will be used for school resource officers, mental health support and community partnerships.

He said the state is putting focus and money on students and their well being.

“It is extremely important that we address mental health issues in our schools,” Johnson said. “It is a key component of making sure our schools are safer. We have to make sure that one student’s issues don’t turn into a school tragedy. We know now that it starts with mental health.”

Johnson said the state is also launching the NC Kindness Campaign, where they’re notifying parents, teachers and students to get involved.

He said having kindness as the focal point in schools will make a huge difference for students.