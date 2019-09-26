Cary man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY/WTVD) — A Cary man is dead after contracting a harmful bacteria from eating oysters on the North Carolina coast according to family friends.

David Argay contracted vibrio in Wilmington but died Thursday at WakeMed Hospital.

Vibrio is a bacteria that live in saltwater. There are 200 recognized species of marine vibrios but only a few can cause significant problems.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, vibrio infections are associated with eating raw or under-cooked shellfish such as oysters, clams, shrimp and scallops.

It’s unclear when or what restaurant the man ate the oysters at.

