Operation Carnivore nets 17 arrests in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Sheriff’s Office busted more than 15 people on drug and gun charges during a months-long investigation.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, along with the United States Marshals Service, joined forces with multiple agencies to conduct Operation Carnivore.

CCSO says this operation, which began back in January, focused on communities in Columbus County that are saturated with drug activity and violent crimes, including the Green Acres Community, Dessie Road Community, and Ten Mile Road Community. As a result, 17 people were arrested.

During Operation Carnivore, four firearms were seized, three of which were stolen. One of the firearms was stolen from Ash; one was stolen from Country Boy Outfitters in Whiteville; and the other was stolen from Clyde Norris Road in Tabor City.

Investigators also seized cash, ammunition, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, Oxycodone, and additional prescription pills.

Columbus County Animal Control was contacted to assist with animals located at the homes during the operation. Deputies say 17 animals were seized for various reasons.

This investigation is ongoing. Additional arrests are expected.

The following people were arrested during Operation Carnivore:

Anthony Brown Jr, 42, of 3030 Mt Olive Road in Loris, SC

T – DWI

F- Probation Violation x 3

F – PWISD Heroin

F – Trafficking in Amphetamine

Secured Bond $150,000.00

Patrick Wesley Brown Jr, 28, of 5833 Ten Mile Road in Tabor City

F – PWIMSD Heroin x 4

F – PWIMSD Cocaine

F – Sell/Deliver Heroin x 4

F – Sell/Deliver Cocaine

F – Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place CS x 4

Secured Bond $2,025,000.00

Marquez Cherry, 23, of 704 Nolan Ave in Whiteville is already in custody being held in another facility for CCSO.

F – PWISD Cocaine

F – Conspire Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Bond on these additional charges have not been set as of now

Lafayette Treshaun Davis, 21, of 1855 Mill Pond Road in Brunswick

F – Trafficking in Cocaine x 6

Secured Bond $500,000.00

Pamela Michelle Freeman, 46, of 450 Twin Pines Road in Whiteville

F – Sell/Deliver SCH II CS x 2

F – Sell/Deliver SCH I CS x 2

F – PWIMSD SCH III CS x 2

F – Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place CS x 2

Secured Bond $40,000.00

Wendella Ilean Freeman, 31, of 249 Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City

FTA on M – Simple Assault from Durham County

Unsecured Bond $50,000.00

Antonio Dewayne Goodman Jr, 27, of 254 Hilburn Road in Whiteville

F – Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place CS

F – Trafficking Opium or Heroin x 3

Secured Bond $1,002,500.00

Michael Terrill Hemingway, 22, of 97 McDuffie Lane in Chadbourn

F – Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place CS

F – Consp Sell/Deliver SCH III CS

F – Sell/Deliver SCH III CS

F – PWIMSD SCH III CS

Secured Bond $28,000.00

Travis Donnell Jackson, 25, of 261 Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City was already in custody at CCSO for FTAs. He was served on 09-24-19 in relation to this operation.

F – Sell/Deliver SCH I CS x 2

F – PWIMSD SCH I CS

F – Consp Sell/Deliver Sch I CS

Non-support of Child

Secured Bond $52,370.00

Christopher Leveren Lewis, 25, of 306 Orange Street in Tabor City

F- PWIMSD SCH III CS x 2

M – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

M – Carrying Concealed Gun

F – PWIMSD SCH II CS x 3

F – Trafficking Opium or Heroin x 2

F – Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Secured Bond $1,022,500.00

Kelly Jamar McClure, 36, of 97 McDuffie Lane in Chadbourn

F – PWIMSD SCH II CS

F – Sell/Deliver SCH II CS

F – Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place CS x 3

F – PWIMSD SCH III CS x 2

F – Sell/Deliver SCH III CS

F – Consp Sell/Deliver SCH III CS

Secured Bond $50,000.00

Nicki Prince, 58, of 129 Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City

F – Sell/Deliver Cocaine

F – PWISD Cocaine

Secured Bond $10,000.00

Khalil Rashawn Soles, 24, of 1967 Mill Pond Road in Brunswick

F – Trafficking Opium or Heroin x 3

F – Sell/Deliver Cocaine x 2

F – PWISD Cocaine x 2

F – Conspire Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Secured Bond $1,030,000.00

Jeremy Dewayne Stephens, 30, of 1151 Dessie Road in Chadbourn

F – PWISD Cocaine

F – Sell/Deliver Cocaine

F – Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place CS x 2

F – Trafficking Opium or Heroin x 3

Secured Bond $1,012,500.00

Joshua Vereen, 27, of 224 Ridgeland Acres in Tabor City

F – Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place CS

F – Trafficking Opium or Heroin x 3

F – Sell/Deliver Cocaine x 2

F – PWISD Cocaine x 2

F – Sell/Deliver Heroin

F – PWIMSD Heroin

F – Sell/Deliver Marijuana

F – PWISD Marijuana

F – Possession of Firearm by Felon

Secured Bond – $1,060,000.00

Quentin Montray Vereen, 21, of 6151 Ten Mile Road in Tabor City

F – Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place CS x 2

F – Trafficking Opium or Heroin x 4

F – Sell/Deliver SCH I CS x 2

F – PWIMSD Heroin x 2

Secured Bond $3,000,000.00

Deron White, 39, of 1593 Barts Road in Loris, SC

Fugitive Warrant from Horry County, SC for Resisting Arrest

FTA on DWLR not impaired Rev

Secured Bond $76,000.00

If you have a concern about criminal activity in your community, contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.