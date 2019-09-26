Overnight closures planned for CFMB due to annual inspections

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As part of the NC Department of Transportation’s annual bridge inspection, a Wilmington bridge will close for up to four nights in a row beginning Sunday.

On Sept. 29, the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will close at 9 p.m. and reopen the following day at 5 a.m. The bridge will close again Monday night and reopen Tuesday morning at the same times.

Additionally, the nights of Tuesday and Wednesday will have possible closures of the same time if inclement weather hinders the inspection or if repairs require additional time. In any case, all closures will end by 5 a.m. on Oct. 3.

The closures will allow NCDOT’s Bridge Maintenance Electrical Department and the New Hanover Bridge Maintenance Department to do an annual inspection of the aerial cable installation.

The Isabel Holmes Bridge will not close during the inspection. NCDOT says once it’s complete, work will continue on the Isabel Holmes Bridge.

“This inspection is done to identify potential problems and ensure cables will remain functional and in good repair for the duration of their life expectancy,” NCDOT wrote in a news release. “The aerial cable strapping utilizes strips of rubber as insulating material to prevent damage from the straps themselves. These must be replaced or inspected every year due to the deterioration of the material.”

Detour signs will be posted, directing traffic around the closure. Drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute during these nights.