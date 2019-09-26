Porters Neck Country Club responds to bankruptcy filing

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Last week, New Hanover County’s Porters Neck Country Club filed for bankruptcy.

Now, the club’s developer says there is a misleading narrative on the filing.

- Advertisement -

Porters Neck Limited, LLC says the club’s chairman David Adams blames them along with hurricanes Florence and Dorian for the club’s alleged financial demise.

They say that statement is “simply false”.

PNL says they did not put any structure in place which underfunded club operations.

Related Article: NC House to restart hurricane recovery committee

PNL adds that “if the club has been underfunded … it is a direct result of the club’s inability to properly manage its own affairs.”

Read the full statement