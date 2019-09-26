Retired landscape architect creates large sand labyrinth in Topsail Beach

TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Visitors to Topsail Beach got a special treat on Wednesday in the form of sand art.

Jeffrey Walsh posted on Facebook that he would be creating a massive labyrinth in the sand at Jolly Rogers Pier in Topsail Beach and invited people to come help and come walk it Wednesday morning.

- Advertisement -

Walsh posted drone photos and videos of the art in the sand after it was finished. He calls it shoreline sand art. He said start and finish were under the Jolly Rogers Pier with a midway intermission from the sun.

Walsh said he drew out the pathway and then had a helper, a local named Greg from Topsail.

After it was finished, Walsh posted drone video of people walking through the sand art at the pier.

Walsh is a retired landscape architect has been living in Wilmington for the last year.

“I started out drawing large sand mandalas and people would always stop and asked what I was drawing,” Walsh said. “Usually asking about crop circles and contacting aliens. So I of course played along. My mandalas were very difficult to see and comprehend from the ground.”

Walsh said he would use his drone to take pictures.

“Recently I found myself in Bandon, Oregon where I drew a mandala on the beach and locals kept telling me about this sand artist who drew labyrinths every so often,” Walsh said. “He happened to be drawing for the next 4 days in a row. So I stayed and I studied under him learning the art of the labyrinth.”

Walsh said the art he created in the sand at Topsail on Wednesday disappeared as the tide came in around 2 p.m.

Walsh said he does not know when he will do the next one, but it will likely be when the tide is very low in the morning. He will post photos on the Facebook group “Topsail Area Alerts & News Share” the day before he makes the next labyrinth.