Silver Alert issued for White Lake man

WHITE LAKE, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Bladen County man.

You are asked to be on the lookout for Justin Gregory Hickman, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Hickman, 25, is 6’0″ and weighs about 175 pounds. He was last seen in White Lake wearing jean shorts, black t-shirt, and white/blue tennis shoes. Police say he was also carrying a camo backpack.

Anyone with information about Hickman should call Lt. Salmon at the White Lake Police Department at (910) 862-8141.