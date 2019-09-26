Town of Leland installs new plaque honoring founders

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — You may notice something new at Leland Municipal Park. The Town of Leland permanently placed a historic marker at the park this afternoon.

Town leaders unveiled it earlier this month during the annual Founder’s Day celebration. In addition to the date in which the town was founded, September 12, 1989, the plaque also lists the names of the twelve founders who helped with incorporating Leland 30 years ago.

- Advertisement -

WWAY spoke to two of those founders this afternoon, who came out to help with the unveiling.

“We wanted to incorporate Leland, we knew if we did, that it would grow and it has done just that. But it’s not through growing, it’s still going to grow more!” said founder William Benton, Sr.

“Our first mayor (Russell G. Baldwin) would have been very proud, he was very progressive in his thinking. And the way the town has grown, I think has really met all of the fabulous expectations that he had,” said founder Lynette Carlisle.

Related Article: North Brunswick Merchant Association hosts second annual Food Truck Rodeo

Surviving family members of other founders also came out to celebrate.