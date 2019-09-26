UNCW: Campus did not hand out Narcan to students

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An update to a story we brought you last night on WWAY.

A mother alleged on social media that UNCW distributed Narcan to students on campus.

- Advertisement -

UNCW now confirms that the university did not distribute Narcan, the brand name of Naloxone which blocks or reverses the effects of opioids, potentially saving the life of someone who is overdosing.

The confusion may come from an event held on campus this week. As part of National Recovery Month activities, the Recovery Fair was held on campus where around 15 local and campus resources were present.

According to an email from UNCW, Coastal Horizons had Narcan available at their table for those who specifically requested it, but UNCW staff did not see any distributed.

Related Article: UNC Wilmington to play Clemson for hurricane relief game

Recently, a concerned mother of a UNCW student posted on Facebook, saying her 17-year-old daughter was given Narcan by the school in case she encounters anyone who has overdosed.