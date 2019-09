‘What Did We Miss’ is our weekly comedy news segment where Wills Maxwell Jr. reports the weird stories we did not cover. This week marks three years since the segment’s premiere. This week’s stories are:

U.S. Navy confirms videos of UFO sightings are real.

Swiss citizens held a funeral for the melted Pizol glacier.

Eva Braun’s underwear sold at auction for $4600.

Watch ‘What Did We Miss?’ every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina and News at 11. Catch up on previous episodes here.