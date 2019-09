WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you love sweet treats then Apple Annie’s Bake Shop has you covered!

The bakery is celebrating their 34th anniversary in Wilmington Friday.

- Advertisement -

They’ll be giving away mini cupcakes at both locations, the limit is one per customer, until 6 p.m. Friday.



They will also be doing giveaways and door prizes.

You can join the fun at either of their locations on South Kerr Avenue and Military Cutoff Road.