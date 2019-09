WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington brewery has whipped up a new seasonal beer that represents all things fall!

Wilmington Brewing Company and Apple Annie’s Bake Shop have paired up to bring you your next favorite fall treat — Pumpkin pie beer.

The brewery says 100 pumpkin pies from the bake shop were added to their beer to create “Pretty Pumpkin Ale.”

You can go grab yourself a pint starting now at their Wilmington Brewing Company, located at 824 South Kerr Avenue.