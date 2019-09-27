Cape Fear Roller Girls to dress as heroes and villians in final season game

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Roller Girls will be hosting their final game of the season this weekend.

The fun takes place Saturday, Sept. 28, at The Edge located at 7207 Ogden Business Lane in Wilmington. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the game starts at 5 p.m.

Each of the skaters will be dressing up as their favorite hero or villian and they’re encouraging spectators, young and old, to do the same. A costume contest will be held following the game featuring a variety of prizes.

During each of their games, Cape Fear Roller Girls support a local nonprofit organization. On Saturday, they will be supporting Cape Fear Literacy Council with the help of Memory Lane Comics.

You can purchased tickets online or at the door.

Tavern 14 who has been a huge supporter of the Cape Fear Roller Girls will host an after party where fans can hang out with the skaters.