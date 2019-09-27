Columbus County man gets up to six years in prison for armed robbery

By
Hope Benton
-
0
Rhasheem Mikale McMillian (Photo: Columbus County District Attorney's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County jury found Rhasheem Mikale McMilliian guilty of robbery with a dangerous weapon and resisting a public officer after a three day trial in Superior Court.

On September 19, 2018 the Whiteville Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery where the victim, Glenn Moore, was actively following his three attackers.

- Advertisement -

Evidence showed that Moore, was flagged down by a man outside of Tractor Supply Co. in Whiteville. When asked for a cigarette, the victim was then grabbed by McMillian, ordered out of his vehicle, and held at gunpoint. While holding a black semi-automatic weapon, McMillain reached into the victim’s pockets and removed $180.

When Officers Corder and Rawls arrived, the white Chevrolet Malibu drove down a dead end street and all three attackers ran away. McMillain was captured and placed under arrest.

Rhasheem Mikale McMillian was sentenced to up to six years in prison.

You Might Also Like