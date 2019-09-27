Columbus County man gets up to six years in prison for armed robbery

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County jury found Rhasheem Mikale McMilliian guilty of robbery with a dangerous weapon and resisting a public officer after a three day trial in Superior Court.

On September 19, 2018 the Whiteville Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery where the victim, Glenn Moore, was actively following his three attackers.

Evidence showed that Moore, was flagged down by a man outside of Tractor Supply Co. in Whiteville. When asked for a cigarette, the victim was then grabbed by McMillian, ordered out of his vehicle, and held at gunpoint. While holding a black semi-automatic weapon, McMillain reached into the victim’s pockets and removed $180.

When Officers Corder and Rawls arrived, the white Chevrolet Malibu drove down a dead end street and all three attackers ran away. McMillain was captured and placed under arrest.

Rhasheem Mikale McMillian was sentenced to up to six years in prison.