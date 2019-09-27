Driver seriously injured in Oleander Drive crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman was seriously injured in a car crash on a busy Wilmington road Friday afternoon.

Wilmington Police say officers responded to a T-bone crash at Oleander Drive around 1 p.m.

WPD says a driver was hit when she pulled out in front of another driver traveling on Oleander.

She was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver was also transported to NHRMC and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.