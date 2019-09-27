First half goal leads Hoggard boys soccer past Ashley

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Hoggard boys soccer team used a early first half goal on Thursday night to hand the Ashley Screaming Eagles their first conference loss of the season.

The Vikings found the scoreboard in the 5th minute of the match on a beautiful free-kick strike from Brady Hoffacker and that would prove to be the difference. Hoggard secured the 1-0 win to improve to (7-3) on the year, while Ashley falls (4-4-3).

The Vikings will hit the road to take on South Brunswick on Monday. Ashley will host the New Hanover Wildcats on Tuesday at 6:00 P.M.