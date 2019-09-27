Here’s how to get a free bicycle helmets for you and your kids

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington firefighters will be fitting children and adults with free bicycle helmets this weekend.

It’s happening at Station #15, located at 3335 Masonboro Loop Road in Wilmington Saturday from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. or while supplies last.

“A helmet is the single most effective way to prevent a head injury resulting from a bicycle crash,” WFD says.

In North Carolina, bicyclists and bicycle passengers less than 16 years old must wear safety helmets while riding on public roads. However, all bicyclists are encouraged to wear a helmet. Parents and guardians who knowingly allow a child less than 16 years old to ride without a helmet can be fined.

According to WFD, helmets have been provided through a grant from NCDOT – Division of Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety.