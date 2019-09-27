Housing, apartment project proposed on 51 acres in Porters Neck

PORTERS NECK, NC (StarNews) — Logan Homes is hosting a community meeting about a possible rezoning of more than 50 acres in Porters Neck for apartment buildings, duplexes and single-family homes. It takes place at 6 p.m. Monday at Anchor Baptist Church, 300 Futch Creek Road in Wilmington.

The land for this proposed community off Porters Neck Road is bordered by Futch Creek Road, Tibbys Drive and Shiraz Way. The site plan includes 58 single-family lots, 18 duplexes, two 12-unit apartment buildings and 12 24-unit apartment buildings, as well as space for amenity buildings.

The property is currently zoned for residential use. Developers would like to change it to a low-density, multi-family zone. Right now, the site includes a few single-family homes and an agricultural building, said Jessica Loeper, a spokeswoman for New Hanover County.

About half of the site is wooded.

