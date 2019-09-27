Man accused of breaking into home, threatening person inside

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police responded to a “Be On The Lookout” put out by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

NHSO advised WPD that Hunter Clewis had broken into a home where he was involved in a domestic disturbance and threatened to shoot a person and burn down the house. Clewis then drove away.

- Advertisement -

The WPD Sting Center found Clewis had traveled to Pinecrest Parkway. Officers responded to that area and located the vehicle.

Once probable cause was obtained, WPD says officers knocked on the front door, causing Clewis to run to the back door, which was blocked by officers as well. He returned to the front door and surrendered.