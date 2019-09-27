Man proves age is just a number, starts nursing school at 54

CONWAY, AR (THV 11) — An Arkansas man has proven age is just a number when you’re going for your dreams.

From U.S. service member to current University of Central Arkansas nursing student, retirement is not on the table for 56-year-old Mark Cavender.

“I get some funny looks sometimes, but I look back funny and it works,” said Cavender. “I tell some of my classmates, they could be the same age as my grandchildren.”

Cavender started nursing school in fall 2017. He plans to graduate in May 2021.

In his mid-50’s, he decided to leave behind his safety inspection job for nursing after experiencing a loss.

Cavender’s wife passed away of cancer just a few years ago, and that’s why he gained a passion for the field.

