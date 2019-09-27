Moms-to-be try ‘labor-inducing’ burger at Minnesota restaurant

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCCO) — There are all kinds of old wives’ tales about what can help pregnant women go into labor, and a Minneapolis restaurant says its burger might do the trick.

It’s called “The Labor Inducer,” and it isn’t just a craving for many of the customers ordering it: it’s a last-ditch effort.

“Today we had another lady just eat one. She’s 39 weeks,” said Cindy Berset, owner of The Suburban restaurant.

It was born when restaurant co-owner Kelsey Quarberg was pregnant and testing a new spicy burger recipe to enter for a burger competition.

Her burger was the winner.

“She ate the entire thing and at midnight went into labor,” Berset said.

