New faces providing UNCW Men’s Basketball a spark in 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– There will be more newcomers than returners for the UNCW Men’s Basketball team headed into the 2019-2020 season. The Seahawks welcome in four college transfers and three true freshman to the roster.

The transfer group is led by former Florida guard Mike Okauru and Washington State grad transfer Carter Skaggs. The Seahawks say everyone is bought into the program this season and they are ready to show what they can do in their 3rd year under head coach C.B. McGrath.

“Every single one of our guys are committed and buying into the UNCW program this season,”said UNCW sophomore point guard Kai Toews. “We have a ton of talent and I’m super excited to hopefully show a lot of people what we can do this year.”

The Seahawks are coming off of a 10-23 record last season, but are looking to wipe the slate clean this year. UNCW was able to practice as a team 10 times this summer before their trip to Italy and it seems to have made the transition process a bit easier.

“That trip really helped us because today’s practice really didn’t feel like a beginners practice,”says UNCW head coach C.B. McGrath. “The kids really know what we’re trying to do on both sides of the ball and that’s progress.”

UNCW tips-off their 2019 regular season at home on November 5th against Johnson & Wales. The North Carolina Tar Heels will visit Trask Coliseum on Friday, November 8th.