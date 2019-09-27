Police investigating crash in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Police are investigating a crash in downtown Wilmington.

There was a large law enforcement presence in the intersection of North 3rd Street and Brunswick Street around 5 a.m.

Officer Ruisueno says that two people were taken to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

He also says the man driving appears to have hit a street light and fire hydrant with a minivan.

A dog was with the pair in the car and was later picked up by a family member.

The incident is currently under investigation.