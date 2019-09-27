Police: North Carolina IHOP manager assaulted over free refills

Police are investigating a reported assault at an IHOP in Asheville.

Police say they received a report of the assault Thursday morning.

According to police, the assault happened when a group of people at the restaurant became upset when they learned that refills of orange juice were not free. The group asked to speak to the manager, and things escalated.

Police say the group caused property damage inside the IHOP and assaulted the manager. The manager was taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

