Tillis addresses housing concerns, more at Fort Bragg town hall

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — Just days after calling the official impeachment inquiry a “total farce,” U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, returned to Fort Bragg, where he said the focus should be on our military.

“If we’re honest with ourselves, the housing provider has missed some of the work they should’ve gotten done. The Garrison and DOD failed and Congress failed and in fact, the administration failed,” Tillis said.

Tillis headed up a Town Hall where he addressed questions and concerns from military families on the housing crisis. Despite an overhaul, many still blame Corvias — the private housing provider for delays and damaged homes.

