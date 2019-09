WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire a bookstore Thursday night.

The fire was at The Used Bookery at 6670 Market Street around 7:45 p.m.

The department says it took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the blaze under control.

No one was injured.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage and was sparked by an electrical malfunction.