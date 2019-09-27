WPD: Person injured after woman drives into doctors office

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A person was taken to the hospital after an elderly driver mistakenly hit the gas pedal while trying to park and ran into a Wilmington business Friday afternoon.

Wilmington Police Department says just before 1 p.m., the officers responded to a single vehicle crash at MyEyeDr., 201 Racine Drive.

Elizabeth Keeler was reportedly pulling into a parking space in front of the business when she hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. Keeler’s car drove over the curb and crashed through the front entrance of the building.