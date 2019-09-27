WPD: Person injured after woman drives into doctors office

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A person was taken to the hospital after an elderly driver mistakenly hit the gas pedal while trying to park and ran into a Wilmington business Friday afternoon.
Wilmington Police Department says just before 1 p.m., the officers responded to a single vehicle crash at MyEyeDr., 201 Racine Drive.
Elizabeth Keeler was reportedly pulling into a parking space in front of the business when she hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. Keeler’s car drove over the curb and crashed through the front entrance of the building.
WPD reports one person, a patient who was walking out of the business, was injured during the crash. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening cuts and abrasions caused by debris. Police say he was not hit by the vehicle.
Officers believe Keeler hit the gas pedal by accident. She was not injured during the crash.
This case is still under investigation.