WWAY 5th Quarter: September 27, 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The high school football season heated up across the Cape Fear on Friday night with the Mideastern conference opening play. Below, are the final scores from week six of the high school football season.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES
South Brunswick 9 , Hoggard 10
Laney 26, Topsail 21
Ashley 2 , West Brunswick 21
New Hanover 35 , North Brunswick 6
South Columbus 50 , West Columbus 7
East Bladen 28 , Red Springs 40
East Columbus 22 , West Bladen 42
Heide Trask 8 , Richlands 40
East Carteret 27 , Pender 20
Wallace-Rose Hill 28 , Wake Forest 42