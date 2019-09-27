WWAY 5th Quarter: September 27, 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The high school football season heated up across the Cape Fear on Friday night with the Mideastern conference opening play. Below, are the final scores from week six of the high school football season.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES

South Brunswick 9 , Hoggard 10

Laney 26, Topsail 21

Ashley 2 , West Brunswick 21

New Hanover 35 , North Brunswick 6

South Columbus 50 , West Columbus 7

East Bladen 28 , Red Springs 40

East Columbus 22 , West Bladen 42

Heide Trask 8 , Richlands 40

East Carteret 27 , Pender 20

Wallace-Rose Hill 28 , Wake Forest 42