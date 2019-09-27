Zombies needed for Wake Forest event

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) — The Town of Wake Forest is hosting a “Zombie Survival” event on Saturday, Oct. 19 and needs participants and volunteers.

Teams made up of two-to-four players will try to survive a “zombie attack.”

- Advertisement -

Zombies will try to steal “life flags” and if you make it back to base camp with all your supplies and at least one “life flag,” your team will be named “Zombie Survivors.”

Organizers also need Zombie volunteers, over the age of 14 for the event at Joyner Park.

Professional face painters will be at the event to create Zombies out of the volunteers.

Cost to enter the “zombie attack” is $20 per team for Wake Forest residents and $35 per team for non-Wake Forest residents.

Read more here.