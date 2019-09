LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old was shot during a fight at a party in Lumberton.

The sheriff’s office said it happened just after midnight Saturday in the 1000 block of Mt. Olive Church Road.

Deputies arrived to the Saddletree Community Center and found Marvin Strickland, 19, of Maxton, was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Strickland is listed in critical condition, deputies said.

