2 NY men arrested after Home Depot theft turns into hours-long standoff at SpringHill Suites

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — Two New York men were arrested after a larceny at a Durham Home Depot turned into an hours-long standoff at the SpringHill Suites overnight Saturday.

Durham police said it started around 9:30 p.m. Friday when two men were allegedly stealing several thousand dollars worth of merchandise at the Home Depot in the 3700 block of Mount Moriah Road.

When officers arrived, both men fled on foot.

According to police, Gaetan Dubosquet, 23, of Springfield Gardens, N.Y., was caught nearby.

