Pirates invade Brunswick Riverwalk Park

BELLVILLE, NC (WWAY)– Brunswick Riverfront Park in Bellville was invaded by pirates on Saturday

The Feast of the Pirates was held at the park where visitors got to live like a pirate.

Visitors had the opportunity purchase some pirate memorabilia, get their faces painted, enjoy some refreshments from some local vendors; all while being treated to a pirate comedy show with some sword fighting.

Steve Whetzel from The Shadow Players Stage Combat Group told us why it’s always special being a part of a local event like this one.

“This gives people a chance locally to come out, instead of driving two or three hours to Charleston or Hampton in Virginia to see a real pirate festival. I think it’s going to be growing year after year. The kids love it, the parents love it, it’s local, plus it gives people a chance to come out and see something they normally wouldn’t see,” Whetzel said.

In addition to the pirate comedy show and sword fights, there was also a pirate gun and cannon demonstration for those in attendance.