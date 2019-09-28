There are still 12 House Democrats who don’t support impeachment proceedings. Why?

(CNN)– In the past week — amid allegations that President Donald Trump abused the power of his office for personal political gain — there has been an absolute rush among House Democrats to call for impeachment proceedings against the President. What was once regarded as a risky position, politically, has now become a default position of the vast majority of the Democratic caucus.

But interestingly, it’s not the position of the entire caucus. Yes, 223 House Democrats are on the record supporting an impeachment inquiry. But 12 holdouts remain

Why? Good question! As (almost) always in politics, the answer to that question is, well, politics. Of the 12 holdouts, 11 represent districts that Trump carried in 2016. Trump’s winning margin in those 11 ranges from quite narrow (+1.5 percentage points in Rep. Lucy McBath’s suburban Atlanta seat) to huge (+31 in Rep. Collin Peterson’s rural western Minnesota seat).

The one outlier in the group is Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (Texas). Trump lost Johnson’s seat by 61 points in 2016.

Johnson is a bit of a unique case as some outlets — including the Texas Tribune — count her as in favor of impeachment. CNN does not because, in her statement on the subject, Johnson made her support for impeachment conditional. “If the decision is made by the President and his Administration to withhold this information from Congress, or if the allegations of his abuse of power are substantiated, I will be placed in a position where I must fulfill my constitutional duty and support impeachment proceedings,” she said. The whistleblower complaint has now been turned over to Congress so it remains to be seen where, exactly, Johnson now comes down on impeachment.