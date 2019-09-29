Inmate killed at Columbus Correctional Institution

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– Columbus Correctional Institution on lock-down after an inmate is killed.

According to The State Department of Public Safety, inmate Scott Whitmeyer was stabbed Saturday night multiple times with a homemade weapon.

Correctional staff tried to resuscitate Whitmeyer.

He was then taken to a local medical facility where he later died around 10:45 p.m.

DPS is conducting an internal investigation and says they will seek criminal charges against any offender involved in the death.