Silver Alert issued for missing Whiteville man

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A silver alert has been issued for a missing Whiteville man.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued the alert early Sunday morning.

Whiteville Police are looking for 62-year-old Willis Melvin Boone.

Officials believe Boone is suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Police say he is 5 feet 8 inches and 180 pounds.

He was last seen in Whiteville.

According to the alert Boone may be driving a 2017 300 limited s white Chrysler with license plate number E7577.

There is no word on where Boone might be headed.