Bladen deputies seize marijuana, cash after traffic stop leads to chase

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Riegelwood man is accused of throwing a bag of marijuana at law enforcement officers during a chase in Bladen County.

According to a news release, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit began stepping up patrols in the East Arcadia and Kelly areas of Bladen County after receiving complaints about narcotics.

Narcotic agents attempted to stop a Nissan truck for multiple traffic violations when the driver allegedly jumped from the truck and ran through a wooded area and residential property located on Cane Tuck road near NC Highway 11 in the Kelly area.

The driver, identified as Anthony Brown, 36, was arrested and charged with numerous violations.

During the foot-chase the defendant allegedly threw a large plastic bag of marijuana at narcotics agents.

A search of the Nissan truck and Brown resulted in the seizure of 100.5 grams of marijuana and $684 in cash.

Brown was charged with the following:

Felony Possession of Marijuana,

Maintaining a Vehicle for the Purpose of Keeping/Selling Controlled Substances

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Manufacture Marijuana

Resisting a Public Officer

Failure to Wear Seat Belt

Driving with no Registration Plate

Failure to Apply for New Title

Fail to Maintain Lane Control

Fail to Heed Blue Light and Siren.

Brown was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.