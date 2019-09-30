Grace Holcomb swings with the pros at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, CA (WWAY)– Laney junior Grace Holcomb was one of 78 teen golfers who had an experience of a lifetime over the weekend competing alongside the pros at the Pure Insurance Championship in Pebble Beach, CA.

Holcomb was partnered up with Scottish professional golfer Sandy Lyle. The pair carded a 69 on Friday, followed up by a 68 on Saturday in their final round. They missed the final cut for Sunday’s round by four strokes.

Sam Sommerhauser from First Tee of Greater Sacramento and Ashley Menne from First Tee of Phoenix won the Pro-Junior titles. You can find more information from the event on the tournaments website .