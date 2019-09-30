Here’s a list of North Carolina farms open for fall events

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Travelers looking for unique farm experiences will have plenty of options this fall as farms across the state open their gates to welcome visitors.

From pumpkin patches and corn mazes to festivals and farmers markets, there are plenty of options to choose from. Following is a selection of activities being offered at North Carolina agritourism destinations through the end of the fall season. You are encouraged to check event dates and hours of operations before they go.

Eastern North Carolina

Alpaca Dreams in Louisburg is participating in the National Alpaca Farm Days Sept. 28-29, and will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. both days.

Galloway Farm is now open in Hallsboro. This year, the farm is featuring a new augmented reality scavenger hunt. The farm also offers an 11-acre corn maze, two-acre kid’s fun maze, hayrides, barrel train, cow-patty miniature golf and more.

Garner’s Corn Maze in Newport is open for the season from Sept. 28-Nov. 2. They are open to the public Saturdays and Sundays and offer reserved educational field trips Monday through Friday. In addition to the corn maze, the farm offers a you-pick pumpkin patch, hayrides, children’s activities, farm animals, concessions and more.

Hood Swamp Corn Maze in Goldsboro opens from Sept. 27-Nov. 3. The sixth-generation family farm offers a corn maze, hayrides and activities for kids.

Hubb’s Farm in Clinton is open for the season through Nov. 9. Now in its 12th fall season, the farm offers pumpkins, corn mazes, hayrides, animals, plus more activities. Educational tours are welcome Tuesdays through Fridays.

The Farm On Grape Creek in Cove City will host the Fall Farm Festival Oct. 26-27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring pumpkins, hayrides, farm tours, animals, music, games and food. Cost is $10 per person, which includes a small pumpkin. The event is free for children under 3.

The Farmer’s Barn in Chadbourn is now open with a large selection of on-farm fun. Activities include a tube slide, cow train, hayride, pumpkin patch, zip line, animal corral and more. A Haunted Maze also will run Oct. 19-26 with special offerings from NC Farm Bureau members.

Central North Carolina

Western North Carolina