Lowe’s is hiring nearly 125 jobs in the Wilmington area

Lowe's Home Improvement (Photo: JJBers / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Do you need a job? Lowe’s Home Improvement is having a hiring event this Wednesday.

Lowe’s will be hiring nearly 125 associates across the Wilmington area and will be offering walk-in interviews with anyone who’s interested. This is a part of their “Walk-in-Wednesday” event this week.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lowe’s is looking to fill positions for the holidays and permanent year round positions.

Applicants have the opportunity to receive on-the-spot offers for full-time and part-time roles. Available jobs include department supervisors, cashiers, sales specialists, Pro customer service associates, merchandise service team, receivers, unloaders and load pullers.

Anyone interested can visit any Lowe’s location.

