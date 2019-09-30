Man injured during morning shooting in Carolina Shores

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting Monday morning in a Carolina Shores community.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Emily Flax said authorities received a 911 call at 9:50 a.m. Monday, regarding someone shot at 545 Slippery Rock Way in the The Farm at Brunswick neighborhood.

- Advertisement -

A man was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office believes that the shooting is an isolated incident.

The shooting remains under investigation. As of Monday afternoon, no charges had been announced in connection with the incident.

Earlier this month, the Farm neighborhood was hit by EF-2 tornado caused by the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian.