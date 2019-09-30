Marty Lyons Foundation holds Fore the Kids Golf Classic

LELAND, NC (WWAY)–The Marty Lyons Foundation continues to make positive impacts in the Cape Fear. The North Carolina chapter hosted their first Fore the Kids Golf Classic on Monday at Cape Fear National at Brunswick Forest.

The event saw over 50 golfers hit the thinks to help raise awareness and money to fulfill the wishes of children who have been diagnosed as having a terminal or life threatening illness.

“I loved being out here to support Marty and these kids,”said former Carolina Panther Frank Garcia. “From the start to the finish this is a first class operation.”

The golf tournament is just one of the many events the foundation does throughout the year to help support the cause. One thing Marty Lyons wants people to know, is they don’t have to have money or fame to make a difference.

“We want everybody to realize that they have an opportunity to make an impact,”said former New York Jet Marty Lyons. “All you have to do is take time to care and take time to make a difference in somebody’s life.”

You can donate to or volunteer with the Marty Lyons Foundation by visiting their website or Facebook.