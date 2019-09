WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Oreo is back with a new mystery flavor for 2019 and we think we have a pretty good idea of what it is.

Oreo is holding a contest where you have a chance to win $50,000 for guessing the right flavor. The contest ends on November 10, 2019.

The 2018 mystery flavor was Fruity Pebbles.

Watch the video above for some of WWAY team’s best guesses.