LELAND, NC (WWAY)–It took four sets on Monday night, but the South Brunswick Cougars volleyball team got the best of their rivals North Brunswick (25-22, 25-13, 22-25, 26-24).

The win improves South Brunswick’s record to now (4-8) overall, while North Brunswick falls to (1-15). Mackenzie Turner led the Scorpions in kills with 9 in the loss.

The teams will meet up for rematch on Tuesday night in Southport. First serve is set for 6:00 p.m. at South Brunswick High School.