Topsail High marching band to play in Chicago’s Thanksgiving parade

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Topsail High School Marching Band is heading to the Windy City to kick off the holiday season.

According to a news release, the marching pirates will be marching in this year’s Chicago Thanksgiving Day parade.

1 of 1

- Advertisement -

To help pay for the trip, the band will be holding a fundraiser at their football stadium with their 2019 Pirate Classic Band Competition.

It’s happening October 19 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the sounds of 19 local bands.

The money raised will help pay for the trip, new uniforms, and new instruments.