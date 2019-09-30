Trick or treat under the sea at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Diving skeletons, sunken jack-o’-lanterns, tons of fun–the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher casts a spooky spell at the annual “Trick or Treat Under the Sea.”

Little ghouls and goblins can haunt the wild attraction for three nights 4:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 24-26.

The annual event creates a safe environment to enjoy pre-Halloween fun. Families will shriek with delight while playing ghoulish games. Animal encounters and creepy divers swimming among sharks offer thrills and chills. “No Sleeves Magic” enchants with multiple shows.

Trick-or-treaters receive a bounty of goodies from local businesses and organizations costumed for the event. Judges recognize the merchant booths with the most imaginative, spooky and environment friendly theme each evening. Limited booth space for vendors and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Due to the increased popularity of this event, tickets are ONLY available in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door. In addition, a timed-entry ticket will be used to provide a comfortable experience for guests. When reserving tickets, guests will select a specific date and time, allowing entry at the time on the ticket or up to 30 minutes later. Guests may enjoy the event as long as they wish.

“Trick or Treat Under the Sea” tickets are available for $13 at www.ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher or by calling (910) 772-0500. Children 2 years old and younger are free. N.C. Aquarium Society members receive a 10% discount.Ticket quantities are limited and nights will sell out.

Children 16 and younger must be accompanied by a paying adult. No masks on adults please. Guests are strongly encouraged to use umbrella strollers for easier maneuverability.