WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One Wilmington restaurant has shared some surveillance video of an early morning break-in.

James Smith, the owner of Bone & Bean BBQ, says two guys broke into the restaurant through a window in the women’s restroom, cracking one of the toilets, around 2 a.m. Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Smith says the pair stole an empty cash drawer along with the POS computer worth between $6,000-$7,000.

If you know any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department.