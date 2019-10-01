13 on board when car rear-ends New Hanover school bus

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — 13 children were on a New Hanover County school bus when it was rear-ended Tuesday afternoon.
The crash involved Bus 410 from Mosley Pre-K.
It happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Randall Parkway and Pheasant Court in Wilmington.
New Hanover County Schools Spokeswoman Valita Quattlebaum said the children on the bus were all pre-K students.
She says another bus came and picked up the children.
The school district says there are no known injuries at this time.
Wilmington Police are investigating.